More on the US law to strengthen US ability to compete with China
The earlier headline is here: US Senate votes to approve bill to help US compete with China
Reuters have a (very little) more up on the news, just a background piece really but worth a catch up if you need:
- package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology
- bipartisan measure
- about $190 bn for provisions to strengthen U.S. technology and research
- plus $50 bn to increase U.S. production and research into semiconductors and telecommunications equipment
Can't hurt I guess ...