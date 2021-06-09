More on the US law to strengthen US ability to compete with China

The earlier headline is here: US Senate votes to approve bill to help US compete with China

Reuters have a (very little) more up on the news, just a background piece really but worth a catch up if you need:
  • package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology
  • bipartisan measure
  • about $190 bn for provisions to strengthen U.S. technology and research
  • plus $50 bn to increase U.S. production and research into semiconductors and telecommunications equipment
Can't hurt I guess ... 


