More on the US postponement of tariffs payments

In a nutshell:

importers and manufacturers will be allowed to defer payments on many imported goods for 3 months (90 days)

deferral doesn't apply to anti-dumping or countervailing duties

also does not apply to Section 201, Section 232 or Section 301 duties - which means it does not ease Trump's duties on China, steel and aluminum, or enforcement actions he took including against Airbus

The move will free up cash for some businesses hit by the pandemic.







