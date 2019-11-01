More on today's North Korean missile test

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Comments out of Japan on the test earlier 

  • 2 missiles
  • flew 350 to 400km into the Sea of japan
  • landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone


