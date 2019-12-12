More on Trump's Thursday meeting to discuss China Dec .15 tariffs

The headline on the meeting is here:

A little more now, this in summary via Reuters, via " three sources familiar with the plans":

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

White House advisers Larry Kudlow and Peter Navarro will participate

the final decision will be up to Trump

More, this time from a separate source familiar with the administration's thinking

Emails had been circulated among a small group of senior officials in recent days, arguing that previous tariffs had had a muted impact on the U.S. economy

"I'm expecting them to raise the tariffs on Sunday," said the source. "The administration is preparing its talking points about how that's the right thing to do. The message is that it will not be painful."

Watch out for any tweet clues tomorrow I guess.











