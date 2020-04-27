More on UK PM Johnson plans for early easing of coronavirus lockdown

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Earlier headline re: UK press report PM Johnson could ease lockdown sooner than expected (UK Telegraph report)

That Telegraph piece is gated but Reuters have a little more on the item now:
  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce plans for easing a month-old coronavirus lockdown as early as this week
  • Johnson has discussed with ministers the idea of "modifying" the lockdown rather than lifting it, to get across the message that restrictions will remain in place even if workplaces and schools start to reopen




See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose