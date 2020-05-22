More on UK to seek an end to reliance on some China imports

Earlier post is here: UK Times reports PM Johnson seeking to end reliance on some China imports



A little more now on the details of the piece:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to end UK's reliance on China for medical supplies, other strategic imports

plans include identifying the UK's main economic vulnerabilities to foreign governments - to diversify supply lines to no longer depend on individual countries for non-food essentials

part of a broader approach to national security

Efforts are being led by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

plans have been code named 'Project Defend'















