More on UK to seek an end to reliance on some China imports

A little more now on the details of the piece:  
  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to end UK's reliance on China for medical supplies, other strategic imports
  • plans include identifying the UK's main economic vulnerabilities to foreign governments - to diversify supply lines to no longer depend on individual countries for non-food essentials
  • part of a broader approach to national security
Efforts are being led by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.
  • plans have been code named 'Project Defend'
