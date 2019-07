South Korean July 1-20 exports (data via the Customs agency, Reuters)

-13.6 % y/y July 1-20 imports -10.3 % y/y Semiconductor exports -30.2% y/y --- ---

'Canary in the coalmine' is often how the performance of SK is viewed. If these are anything to go by its an ex-canary. There will be impact in these from Japan's move on curbing exporting technology products to the country.