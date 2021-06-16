More Putin: US to blame for all of the worsenings of relations
The superpowers remain foes
More from Putin on meeting with Biden:
- Each side understands red lines
- Conditions not right for a meeting in Moscow or Washington
- Biden is a very constructive, balanced person.
- US to blame for all of the worsening in relations
- We didn't feel any pressure from US side in talks
- Talks were fruitful
- He saw glimpse of hope about mutual trust
- On sanctions, says it's hard to say if pro-Russia or anti-Russia policies and US will prevail
Let's face it, Russia and US will remain adversaries.