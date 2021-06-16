More Putin: US to blame for all of the worsenings of relations

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

The superpowers remain foes

More from Putin on meeting with Biden:
  • Each side understands red lines
  • Conditions not right for a meeting in Moscow or Washington
  • Biden is a very constructive, balanced person.
  • US to blame for all of the worsening in relations
  • We didn't feel any pressure from US side in talks
  • Talks were fruitful
  • He saw glimpse of hope about mutual trust
  • On sanctions, says it's hard to say if pro-Russia or anti-Russia policies and US will prevail
Let's face it, Russia and US will remain adversaries.  

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose