Record closes and all time intraday highs too

More record highs for the major indices, with the major indices closing near the all time intraday highs too.







The final numbers are showing:

S&P index +14.13 points or 0.44% at 3205.27. That is just off the all-time high at 3205.48



Nasdaq index +59.485 points or 0.67% at 8887.219. That is just off its all-time high of 8888.125

Dow is up 137.54 points or 0.49% at 28376.83. That is just off ITS all-time high of 28381.48. Some winners today include:



Netflix, +3.67%



Tesla, +2.80%



Micron, +2.73%



Cisco, +2.70%



Nvidia, +2.65%



Box, +2.09%



Facebook, +1.82%



3M, +1.77%



J&J, +1.49%



Intel, +1.38%

Some of the losers include

