Kyodo News adding to the story, citing a LDP official on the matter

Asahi Shimbun is also reporting now that Abe has told people close to him that he has decided to resign. Just be reminded that Abe is due to speak in a press conference today at 0800 GMT so we may see him officially step down later. This is certainly a drastic change in the narrative as compared to what we have been hearing over the past week or so.