More reports of Japan considering removing virus states of emergency

There were murmurings in the Japanese media yesterday (and earlier) that Japan would lift the States of Emergency at the end of this month.

There are further reports again today. They do not appear to be just rehashes of the earlier reports. September 28 being mulled as a date. 

This is a quick graph via Google. Its taken a while but Japan has gotton on top of the outbreak:
The vaccination rate:
japan vaccinations
Great news from Japan, they'd been doing it tough for a long time. 

