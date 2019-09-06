More reports on UK opposition parties set to vote against election motion on Monday

Sky News adds to the earlier report now

Rebel alliance to vote against or abstain from an election motion on Monday

No rebel party will put down a no-confidence motion on Monday

It looks like opposition parties have already ironed out their game plan and it is to make it as insufferable as possible for Boris Johnson.





Again, it begs the question, why should European lawmakers grant an extension to a government that has no working majority and no clear strategy on how to resolve the current Brexit impasse (other than forcing them to cave in)?





GBP sellers be like:







