More reports surfacing on Germany extending lockdown measures until 3 May

Handelsblatt, Bloomberg, and Reuters are also reporting a similar story

That adds to the report by dpa earlier in the session here.

An official announcement may come later in the day as chancellor Merkel is meeting with leaders of Germany's 16 states, along with the possibility of hints on how they may be planning to wean off said restrictions over the coming weeks.
Some sources in the reports above cite participants in the meeting as saying that restrictions could be eased starting from 20 April.

