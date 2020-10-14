More reports surfacing that EU leaders will label progress in Brexit talks as 'not sufficient' for a deal

Reuters adds to the report from Bloomberg earlier

EU leaders to say that progress in trade talks 'not sufficient' for a Brexit deal

EU leaders to tell Barnier to intensify talks for an agreement by 1 January 2021

EU leaders to say withdrawal agreement must be fully, timely implemented

This is pretty much similar to the earlier report here , as Reuters also cites draft documents related to the EU's communique ahead of the meeting tomorrow.





GBP/USD continues to sit near session lows close to the 1.2900 handle currently.



