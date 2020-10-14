More reports surfacing that EU leaders will label progress in Brexit talks as 'not sufficient' for a deal
Reuters adds to the report from Bloomberg earlier
- EU leaders to say that progress in trade talks 'not sufficient' for a Brexit deal
- EU leaders to tell Barnier to intensify talks for an agreement by 1 January 2021
- EU leaders to say withdrawal agreement must be fully, timely implemented
This is pretty much similar to the earlier report here, as Reuters also cites draft documents related to the EU's communique ahead of the meeting tomorrow.
GBP/USD continues to sit near session lows close to the 1.2900 handle currently.