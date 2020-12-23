More reports that a Brexit deal is done, Boris Johnson could have statement tonight

Daily Mail report





Reports continue to highlight how close a Brexit deal is but they're not universal.







The Daily Mail reports that a "Brexit deal is done" but that chief negotiators are still finalizing the text. With that, UK sources say it's "highly unlikely" the deal will collapse.





Meanwhile, the Independent is reporting that "significant gaps" still remain.





Other reports say that Boris Johnson is considering a statement tonight but that he's wavering on waiting until tomorrow or until there's no risk of a surprise problem in a detail.





Cable is back above 1.3500.





