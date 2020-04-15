More UK data: Consumer spending -6% y/y in March

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Credit and debit card company Barclaycard monthly spending data for March

  • consumer spending -6% y/y in March, biggest fall since survey began in 2015
  • supermarket spending was up 21% on the month
  • travel spending, including public transport, sank by 40%
  • consumer confidence fell to a survey low.

 "Tighter movement restrictions have meant consumers are largely staying indoors, and therefore unable to visit the high-street, socialise in person, or travel," Barclaycard director Esme Harwood said.

