More UK data: Consumer spending -6% y/y in March

Credit and debit card company Barclaycard monthly spending data for March

consumer spending -6% y/y in March, biggest fall since survey began in 2015

supermarket spending was up 21% on the month

travel spending, including public transport, sank by 40%

consumer confidence fell to a survey low.

"Tighter movement restrictions have meant consumers are largely staying indoors, and therefore unable to visit the high-street, socialise in person, or travel," Barclaycard director Esme Harwood said.

