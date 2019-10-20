More UK data - quarterly survey of consumer sentiment dips
Deloitte quarterly survey of consumer sentiment(Q3 2019) to its lowest since late 2018
- wages growing at their fastest rate in a decade
- "Up to now we have seen a slowdown everywhere but in the jobs market and in the consumer economy," Deloitte economist Ian Stewart said. "A decline in consumer confidence this quarter, combined with a fall in official unemployment figures, show that the period of remarkable resilience ... is coming to an end."
Huh …. a big conclusion from one quarter reading, but there you go.
Now, back to Brexit headline ping pong!