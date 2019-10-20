More UK data - quarterly survey of consumer sentiment dips

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Deloitte quarterly survey of consumer sentiment(Q3 2019)  to its lowest since late 2018

  • wages growing at their fastest rate in a decade
  • "Up to now we have seen a slowdown everywhere but in the jobs market and in the consumer economy," Deloitte economist Ian Stewart said. "A decline in consumer confidence this quarter, combined with a fall in official unemployment figures, show that the period of remarkable resilience ... is coming to an end."

Huh …. a big conclusion from one quarter reading, but there you go.


Now, back to Brexit headline ping pong! 

via GIPHY



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose