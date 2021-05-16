More UK data - small manufacturing firms see recovery ahead

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

More via Reuters, this time on manufacturing, Citing a survey by South West Manufacturing Advisory Service (SWMAS) and Manufacturing Growth Programme. 

48% of small and medium-sized manufacturers expected to meet or surpass their pre-COVID position in the next three months
  • "SME manufacturers are definitely feeling confident about the future, but there will still be a lot of challenges to overcome, not least the availability and lead times of material," said Martin Coats, managing director of MGP
58% of the companies surveyed said they planned to raise investment over the next six months, while 54% intend to recruit more staff

Survey of just under 300 companies was conducted between April 12 and April 23.

