More US stimulus talk expected in the day ahead

Mnuchin and Pelosi are said to speak again later today

Pelosi/Mnuchin expected to speak again today about narrow coronavirus bills today. Specifically for airlines

Hope springs eternal but I don't see how or why the Democrats will want to pursue piecemeal action on the virus bill. With Biden leading the polls and suggestions of there being a 'blue sweep', they have some added leverage in negotiations - for now at least.



