More US stimulus talks to follow in the day ahead
The Trump administration wants to get this all in place as soon as possible
US lawmakers will be trying to prepare for more stimulus measures as the current set is approaching a bit of a cliff at the end of this month, and the worry is that it may start to uncover certain potholes in the economy.
It will be interesting to see how the Dems take to this but if anything, don't expect them to make it easy especially with the election now a little over three months away.