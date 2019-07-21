More weekend Brexit news - EU in talks with UK on new Brexit plan to avoid no-deal
The UK Sunday Times with the EU officials are looking to work with likely new PM Johnson to kick start talks on a new Brexit plan to avert a no-deal exit.
- Senior Irish politicians and diplomats, German, French, Dutch Belgian - all have initiated contact with Johnson's team.
- and signalled an intention to do a deal, it added.
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney
- "If Britain decides to leave without a deal it could cause huge damage to us all"
- "A no-deal Brexit would devastate the northern Irish economy"