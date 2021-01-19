More Yellen: There is an advantage to funding debt with long-term debt issuance

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Yellen on debt financing

More from Treasury Secretary nominee Yellen:
  • there is advantage to finding data with long-term debt issuance
  • asked about 50 year bond said would be pleased to look at issue and possible market for bonds of that maturity
  • some investment programs for public sector would have strong returns that argue in favor of borrowing to finance them
  • crucial keep in mind interest burden on debt in the term of GDP
  • as debt grows, need more tax revenue needed to pay the interest, and curtails other spending
With interest rates so low, the risks for the surge in US debt is a precipitous rise in interest rates. Borrowing longer-term and matching against longer-term infrastructure investment programs makes sense. However, it is a small piece of the overall debt that the US will need to fund. The yield curve has steepened a bit after the comments with 2 year now down -0.2 bps which the 30 year bond is up 1.6 bps.  

On schools Yellen says:
  • Schools need more resources
  • Pres. elect Biden wants to open up schools in the next 100 days
Other comments:
  • Social Security, Medicare have played an essential role for Americans. These benefits must be preserved
  • one way to diminish imbalances is to find ways to deliver healthcare more cheaply, efficiently
  • Focus is now on providing relief and not raising taxes
  • It is important that corporations and high net worth individuals pay their fair share of taxes
  • Treasury Secretary has to be a voice for fiscal sanity, pledges to do that
  • low interest rates are likely for a long time

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose