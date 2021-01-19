More Yellen: There is an advantage to funding debt with long-term debt issuance

More from Treasury Secretary nominee Yellen:



there is advantage to finding data with long-term debt issuance



asked about 50 year bond said would be pleased to look at issue and possible market for bonds of that maturity



some investment programs for public sector would have strong returns that argue in favor of borrowing to finance them



crucial keep in mind interest burden on debt in the term of GDP



as debt grows, need more tax revenue needed to pay the interest, and curtails other spending



With interest rates so low, the risks for the surge in US debt is a precipitous rise in interest rates. Borrowing longer-term and matching against longer-term infrastructure investment programs makes sense. However, it is a small piece of the overall debt that the US will need to fund. The yield curve has steepened a bit after the comments with 2 year now down -0.2 bps which the 30 year bond is up 1.6 bps.

