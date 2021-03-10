Morgan Stanley forecasts US GDP will return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of March 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Morgan Stanley cite encouraging developments on reopening the economy, a faster pace of vaccinations, stronger job growth, fresh stimulus.

  • sees the US unemployment rate falling to 4.9% this year
The 'cost' says MS is rising inflation:
  • forecast 2.6% in April and May
  • then easing back top 2.3% at the end of this year
  • will stay at a similar level into 2022 (ie above the Fed target of 2%)
On the Fed, MS does not expect significant tightening until 2023
  • but asset purchases will be scaled back from January 2022 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose