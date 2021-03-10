Morgan Stanley forecasts US GDP will return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of March 2021

Morgan Stanley cite encouraging developments on reopening the economy, a faster pace of vaccinations, stronger job growth, fresh stimulus.

sees the US unemployment rate falling to 4.9% this year

The 'cost' says MS is rising inflation:

forecast 2.6% in April and May

then easing back top 2.3% at the end of this year

will stay at a similar level into 2022 (ie above the Fed target of 2%)

On the Fed, MS does not expect significant tightening until 2023