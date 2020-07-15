Morgan Stanley is expecting continued large-scale oil price volatility

MS on oil, looking for high volatility in oil prices:

Brent has largely converged to our equilibrium estimate of $45/bbl.

From here, large oscillations around this anchor price are likely

(bolding mine).

In very brief from the research piece on the conflicting inputs that will ensure price swings ahead:





POSITIVES:

When:

strong money supply growth

economic recovery

a weaker dollar

improving prospects of inflation

commodities have invariably done well in the past.

At the moment, these conditions are either already in place or forecast by our economics colleagues.

As a result, commodities are enjoying a powerful rally

Combined with OPEC managing supply and US shale struggling, this has also given oil prices a boost.





To CLASH WITH THE NEGATIVES

However, risks are building

demand is improving but remains fragile and is unlikely to exceed pre-Covid levels until late 2021 at the earliest.

Also, with 12-month forward WTI now at $42/bbl, US E&Ps can lock in prices at which substantial shale volumes can be developed again. When US drilling activity picks up again, we suspect that several OPEC+ member will not be willing to keep production constrained - an orderly unwind may be hard to orchestrate.

the oil market has recently benefitted from China's imports running 2-3 mb/d above normal levels. With inventories in the country building, it is increasingly uncertain how long that will last

Finally, the inventory overhang remains large.







Large price swings create trading opportunities; the points made by MS above provide a handy checklist to watch for news and how it will impact.



