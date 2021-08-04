Morgan Stanley neutral USD/CAD, bearish CAD

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Morgan Stanley says it maintains a bearish skew on CAD  

  • though are neutral on USD/CAD overall. 
  • On the one hand, USD-positive forces remain and we think BoC pricing is at risk for a dovish correction. However, positioning has gotten a lot less long CAD and oil, and risk remains on the front foot
  • We view the opening of the US-CA border in August and international borders in September as a potentially positive growth catalyst and we will be watching those figures closely
