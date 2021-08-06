Morgan Stanley NZD/USD target is towards 0.6600
Comments from MS on the New Zealand dollar, analysts saying
- We remain bearish on NZD/USD targeting 0.66.
- In addition to USD-positive forces, we think RBNZ pricing remains aggressive and is insufficiently pricing in risks of COVID-19 transmission in New Zealand
- NZD positioning is fairly balanced, contrasting with AUD positioning which is a bit more stretched to the downside, suggesting that risk/reward is relatively more attractive
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus.Consensus expectations are for a Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate hike of 25bps on August 18.