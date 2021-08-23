Morgan Stanley on AUD/NZD, still targeting higher

Morgan Stanley on the Australian and New Zealand dollars.

  • We remain neutral on AUD/USD but continue to turn more constructive on AUD, particularly on crosses. 
  • We think markets are underestimating the speed with which the Australian economy will recover once COVID-19 vaccinations are rolled out more widely in the coming months.
  • Moreover, global growth expectations are likely to be re-rating too low over time, raising the chances of an upside surprise, supporting cycle-sensitive AUD
  • We continue to see AUD/NZD upside targeting 1.08
For the t/a folks the weekly AUD/NZD chart doesn't look too constructive - a potential support zone around here though? (comments welcome)

