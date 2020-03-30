Morgan Stanley on US COVID-19 spread - accelerating mortality increasing exponentially
MS on coronavirus, saying the April 30 goal for winding back restrictions is likely to be extended.
- spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. is on a potentially worse trajectory than Italy
- forecast for the U.S. calls for a peak of approximately 570,000 cases in about 20 days
- "We would highlight that the biggest risk to this forecast is that while we have reasonable confidence the East and West coasts will reach peak cases in the next 2-3 weeks, the interior of the country is now exhibiting signs of new outbreaks."
MarketWatch hove a piece up on the MS analysis, link is here for more.