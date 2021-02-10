Morgan Stanley on US equities - "powerful"

CNBC had an interview a Morgan Stanley equity analyst, just a quickie:

Via YouTube:


  • The January pull back was " ... brief, so if you blinked you missed it" 
  • "That looks like that was it for now, and I mean, the markets are quite powerful at the moment, and they have been" 
There is:
  • "tremendous liquidity
  • we've got a strong economic recovery that's visible to everyone
  •  earnings season's been good so far...and people have bought into it

And, the obligatory caveat:
  • the market remains in "a bit of a fragile state"
  • leverage ... in the system could make pullbacks of 3% or 5% more of the norm

