Morgan Stanley on US equities - "powerful"
CNBC had an interview a Morgan Stanley equity analyst, just a quickie:
Via YouTube:
- The January pull back was " ... brief, so if you blinked you missed it"
- "That looks like that was it for now, and I mean, the markets are quite powerful at the moment, and they have been"
There is:
- "tremendous liquidity
- we've got a strong economic recovery that's visible to everyone
- earnings season's been good so far...and people have bought into it
And, the obligatory caveat:
- the market remains in "a bit of a fragile state"
- leverage ... in the system could make pullbacks of 3% or 5% more of the norm