Morgan Stanley recommend long USD vs EUR & CAD - FOMC a "key risk" though

A snippet from MS, analysts are remaining bullish on the US dollar. This via the folks at eFX.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus.

"We remain bullish on the USD and recommend long positions versus the EUR and CAD. Over time, the combination of a continued tightening in the labor market and firming inflation suggests the FOMC will eventually begin indicating that normalization is coming. With breakevens largely pricing in the Fed's 2% average inflation goal, higher nominal yields over time are likely to bring real yields higher alongside, suggesting USD strength"

"This week's upcoming FOMC meeting is a key risk, though, and should the FOMC emphasize dovishness in spite of the firmer-than-expected inflation figure, the timing of the USD rebound may be delayed"



