Morgan Stanley revise forecasts higher for yen, CHF

A note from MS late last week with a set of look ahead forecasts

The bank expects further strength of yen and Swiss, lower EM and commodity currencies
  • USD index to remain supported
  • risk and growth outlook likely to weaken further
  • further trade tensions 
  • Fed less likely to turn more dovish
  • risk of a global recession rising

Forecasts:
               Q4                                    Q1 2020
USD/JPY  101 (from 102 previously)    100 (100)
EUR/USD 1.15 (from 1.16)                 1.17 (1.18)
EUR/CHF 1.08 (1.17)                         1.10 (1.18)



