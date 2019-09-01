Morgan Stanley revise forecasts higher for yen, CHF

A note from MS late last week with a set of look ahead forecasts

The bank expects further strength of yen and Swiss, lower EM and commodity currencies

USD index to remain supported

risk and growth outlook likely to weaken further

further trade tensions

Fed less likely to turn more dovish

risk of a global recession rising





Forecasts:

Q4 Q1 2020

USD/JPY 101 (from 102 previously) 100 (100)

EUR/USD 1.15 (from 1.16) 1.17 (1.18)

EUR/CHF 1.08 (1.17) 1.10 (1.18)











