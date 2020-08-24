Morgan Stanley says narrow breadth makes S&P500 vulnerable to shocks

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The S&P500 has been surging mainly thanks to a handful of strong gainers  (lookin' at you Apple).

MS say thus its vulnerable to shocks, particularly rising rates
  • MS note that the drive higher due to the few is nothing new
More:
  • We expect a growth scare to be followed by a rate scare over the next weeks/months that could finally give us the first tradable correction in the major U.S. equity indexes
  • could begin imminently
  • more stimulus from Congress (in a range of $2 to $2.5 tln) if economic reopening stalls may spur a sharp increase in long-dated rates
  • market is not prepared for this 
