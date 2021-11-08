Morgan Stanley says the liquidity environment is shifting - extreme moves in yield curves
A note from MS (comes via DJ / Market Watch) analysts on volatility being crushed in equities but running wild in bonds:
- realized, one-month equity volatility across the U.S., Europe and emerging markets has fallen to the 25th percentile of the last 15 years
- But ... "volatility has jumped" for other assets ... rates markets are at the heart of those moves ... driven by extreme moves in yield curves
Not anything of a surprise given the swings we have seen. More at that link above.