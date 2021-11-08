Morgan Stanley says the liquidity environment is shifting - extreme moves in yield curves

A note from MS (comes via DJ / Market Watch) analysts on volatility being crushed in equities but running wild in bonds:

realized, one-month equity volatility across the U.S., Europe and emerging markets has fallen to the 25th percentile of the last 15 years

But ... "volatility has jumped" for other assets ... rates markets are at the heart of those moves ... driven by extreme moves in yield curves

Not anything of a surprise given the swings we have seen. More at that link above.











