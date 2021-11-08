Morgan Stanley says the liquidity environment is shifting - extreme moves in yield curves

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A note from MS (comes via DJ / Market Watch) analysts on volatility being crushed in equities but running wild in bonds:

  • realized, one-month equity volatility across the U.S., Europe and emerging markets has fallen to the 25th percentile of the last 15 years
  • But ... "volatility has jumped" for other assets ... rates markets are at the heart of those moves ... driven by extreme moves in yield curves
Not anything of a surprise given the swings we have seen.  More at that link above. 




Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose