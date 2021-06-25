Morgan Stanley says they have turned bearish on AUD/USD, recommend short positions

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Morgan Stanley Research says they have turned to a bearish view on the Australian dollar. 

  • We turn bearish on AUD/USD outright and recommend short positions as we believe the USD rally is starting to broaden out now that we are likely entering Regime 3 of our four-regime USD framework. 
  • AUD/USD is likely to fall in Regime 3 regardless of whether equities rise or fall, though its declines would be more pronounced in a risk-off environment
  • We think hawkish expectations for the July RBA meeting (a top-up in QE but a failure to roll the YCC bond) is increasingly in the price, suggesting risk/reward is increasingly favouring a dovish outcome, not a hawkish one
Via eFX. For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus.

I am not up to speed on MS' regime USD framework. Sounds impressive though. 
---
The Reserve Bank of Australia meeting is on July 6.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose