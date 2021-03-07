Morgan Stanley says US economy is on fire, the recession ... 'its over'

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A snippet from a MS Sunday client note 

Morgan Stanley cite:
And say:
  • it's difficult not to imagine an economy that's on fire later this year
  • and long story short is the recession is effectively over
---
Bond markets have been saying this for weeks, yep.



