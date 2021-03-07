Morgan Stanley says US economy is on fire, the recession ... 'its over'
A snippet from a MS Sunday client note
Morgan Stanley cite:
- the current speed of the vaccination rollout
- new fiscal stimulus still to come (check this out: US Senate passes $1.9 trillion stimulus bill)
- imminent spring weather
And say:
- it's difficult not to imagine an economy that's on fire later this year
- and long story short is the recession is effectively over
---
Bond markets have been saying this for weeks, yep.