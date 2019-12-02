Morgan Stanley sees upside in NZD/CAD

A trade idea from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley expects dovish Bank of Canada guidance this week and believes that will lead to Canadian dollar weakness. On the other side, they note that the speculative market is overly bearish on the New Zealand dollar and a growth surprise could put on a squeeze.





The pair is at 0.8550 now. They suggest buying at 0.8442 with a stop at 0.8350 and a target at 0.8800.





"We view long NZD/CAD positions as attractive given relative positioning and our expectation that CAD has further room to weaken following dovish BoC forward guidance ... Our positioning tracker continues to indicate that CFTC non-commercial [futures market] positioning is shortest NZD and longest CAD among G10 FX. We expect a continued dovish tone from the BoC as global trade uncertainty is likely to linger even if a phase one deal is signed between the US and China."

Here is the chart:



