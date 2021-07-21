Morgan Stanley short AUD/USD targeting a move towards 0.7000

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Morgan Stanley on the Australian dollar. 

  • "We continue to see compelling reasons to be short AUD/USD (targeting 0.70 with a 0.78 stop). Markets are pricing in excessive RBA hawkishness, with liftoff now fully priced for July 2022, compared to RBA guidance for 2024" 
  • "Higher US real yields and tighter breakevens suggest a weaker AUD. COVID-19 risks remain asymmetrically negative in Australia, particularly with the more-transmissible Delta variant. Rising concerns about global growth (as evident in the distribution of equity returns) should be AUD/USD-negative"

