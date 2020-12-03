Morgan Stanley tip the USD to fall another 10%, structural bear market

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Commentary on the US dollar from Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist

Says the further fall for the dollar to come is positive for reflation

Its a quick video from Bloomberg:

If that 'embed' doesn't work, link here 
