Morgan Stanley unit considering a $150 bn stake on bitcoin

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The news wire Bloomberg says Morgan Stanley's Counterpoint Global investment unit is in the early stages of making a decision.

  • Bloomberg cites unnamed sources, "people with knowledge of the matter". 
  • and adds "Moving ahead with investments would require approval by the firm and regulators."
  • MS declined comment according to the report.
BTC update:

Counterpoint group oversees about 19 funds. The group relies on concentrated investments. 



