Morgan Stanley unit considering a $150 bn stake on bitcoin
The news wire Bloomberg says Morgan Stanley's Counterpoint Global investment unit is in the early stages of making a decision.
- Bloomberg cites unnamed sources, "people with knowledge of the matter".
- and adds "Moving ahead with investments would require approval by the firm and regulators."
- MS declined comment according to the report.
BTC update:
--
Counterpoint group oversees about 19 funds. The group relies on concentrated investments.