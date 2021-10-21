Moscow to close all shops except groceries, pharmacies amid surge of COVID-19 cases

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Russia recorded a record number of 34,073 cases and 1,028 deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday

While there are many parts of the world starting to flip the page on the pandemic, not everywhere is seeing a similar recovery story unfortunately.

Despite having its own vaccine, Russia's measly 35% vaccination rate is biting hard as we are seeing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases since September.

Russia
The big worry here is that local authorities are reporting that the spread of infections may be caused by the rise of a new variant i.e. AY.4.2 variant or "delta plus" variant. Adding that it could eventually replace the delta variant as the dominant breed.

Russian president Putin has already approved a week-long work shutdown for the start of November so this just adds to that as Moscow will close all restaurants and bars, as well as other non-essential shops starting from 28 October.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose