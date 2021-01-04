Most countries today have failed, all but ensuring that COVID-19 will remain with us over 2021

Here's a piece from Market Watch that is a sobering take on the wishes for a Happy New Year on emergence from the pandemic.

Its from William Haseltine, a past professor at Harvard Medical School and Harvard School of Public Health and founder of its Division of Biochemical Pharmacology and Division of Human Retrovirology.





Obviously, his expertise is not in the same league as a failed NY property developer but successful reality TV star, but its worth checking out.





Despite its virulence, many simply assume that the pandemic will end sometime in 2021. But such hopes are misplaced. Controlling an epidemic involves four fundamental components: leadership, governance, social solidarity, and a medical tool kit. Most countries today have failed on the first three, all but ensuring that COVID-19 will remain with us over the next year.











