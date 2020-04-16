Most Japanese firms say govt's $1 trillion coronavirus stimulus too little, too late

Reuters polling of Japanese combines:

  • 46% of Japanese firms say govt's $1 trln coronavirus stimulus somewhat not enough, 
  • 29% see it quite insufficient
  • 56% see output, sales down due to coronavirus impact, 40% seen unchanged
  • 33% say coronavirus impact to last several months; 60% say it will be even more prolonged
  • 59% say supply chains affected by pandemic
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last week declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and six other prefectures
  • Announced an economic stimulus package equal to around 20% of economic output
  • 108 trillion yen ($1 trillion) package includes cash payouts worth more than 6 trillion yen to households and small and midsize firms


