Most Japanese firms say govt's $1 trillion coronavirus stimulus too little, too late

Reuters polling of Japanese combines:

46% of Japanese firms say govt's $1 trln coronavirus stimulus somewhat not enough,

29% see it quite insufficient

56% see output, sales down due to coronavirus impact, 40% seen unchanged

33% say coronavirus impact to last several months; 60% say it will be even more prolonged

59% say supply chains affected by pandemic





Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last week declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and six other prefectures

Announced an economic stimulus package equal to around 20% of economic output

108 trillion yen ($1 trillion) package includes cash payouts worth more than 6 trillion yen to households and small and midsize firms



