Most Japanese firms want Kishida's extra budget to be worth at least 10 trln yen

ArticleBody Japanese corporates have expressed support for new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s additional fiscal stimulus plans.

Via Reuters survey of Japanese business.

monthly Corporate Survey

PM Kishida has promised economic measures to revive Japan's economy as it emerges from the pandemic impacts. , which is already saddled with the industrial world's heaviest debt load.





The Corporate Survey showed

87% of firms urged a large extra budget to fund the stimulus

40% support an outlay of 10 trillion-20 trillion yen

23% calling for 20 trillion-30 trillion yen or even more





There is little doubt Kishida want to boost fiscal support but the promised do need to be read in the context of the upcoming general election in Japan and the amounts being bandied about may be infalted.











