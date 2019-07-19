Most of Salvini's advisers want him to force an election, says Italian official

Bloomberg reports on the matter

Italy
  • Says that it is hard to keep governing together with Five-Star Movement party
  • But says that Salvini has not decided on whether to call a snap election
ForexLive
At this point, it's starting to look more and more like an eventuality than a possibility. Salvini said there was time for one after the summer break so keep an eye out on this over the next few months as the rumours surely won't go away.

