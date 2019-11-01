'Mr. Yen' says that 2% inflation is a target Japan can never reach

Right now is a period of disinflation everywhere

Although Kuroda talks about 2% target, he does not truly believe in it

USD/JPY should remain around the range of 105 to 110

Eventually it will head towards 100 as uncertainty still surrounds the global economy

Says that current growth rate of Japanese economy is sufficient

His interview above touches on many more points such as fiscal policy and what not but I'm just summarising some of the key points. In case you missed out his earlier interview back in July, here it is.





At the time, he made mention that the 100 level in USD/JPY is arguably the threshold in which the BOJ will finally decide to ease further. I reckon that still holds true based on what we saw after the October monetary policy decision yesterday.



