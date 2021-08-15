MUFG trade of the coming week: Buy USD/JPY

USD/JPY fractionally higher early in the week





MUFG is out with its latest trade of the week.





They recommend buying USD/JPY with a target of 112.20 and a stop at 108.75. The trade was issued on Friday with the pair at 110.25 and it's already down to 109.60, so I guess it's at a discount now.





"We are recommending a long USD/JPY trade idea to reflect the risk of a hawkish policy signal from the Fed in the coming weeks. Long-term US yields have put in place a bottom in the near-term and have since started to rebound alongside rising market-based measures of inflation expectations," they wrote.

