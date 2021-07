Trade idea from Mitsubishi UFJ





Consider selling AUD/NZD this week, suggests MUFG Research.





From a spot reference level of 1.0565, they have a target of 1.0250 and a stop at 1.0750.





"We are recommending a new short AUD/NZD trade idea. Australia has been hit harder by renewed covid disruptions which will encourage wider policy divergence between the RBA and RBNZ," they note.