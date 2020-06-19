MUFG trade of the week: Sell cable

MUFG recommends selling cable at spot with a target of 1.21 and a stop at 1.2575 in its trade of the week.

"We are recommending a short GBP/USD trade idea after the GBP continued to perform poorly over the past week... it has increased the risk that GBP weakness will accelerate in the near-term," MUFG notes.

"We favour short GBP exposure against the US as we continue to see scope for the USD to rebound against European countries from heavily oversold levels," they add.


