MUFG trade of the week: Sell cable

Trade of the week from Mitsubishi





MUFG recommends selling cable at spot with a target of 1.21 and a stop at 1.2575 in its trade of the week.





"We are recommending a short GBP/USD trade idea after the GBP continued to perform poorly over the past week... it has increased the risk that GBP weakness will accelerate in the near-term," MUFG notes.







"We favour short GBP exposure against the US as we continue to see scope for the USD to rebound against European countries from heavily oversold levels," they add.







