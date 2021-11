EUR/USD up 20 pips to 1.1580 today





MUFG suggests selling EUR/USD at 1.1650 with a target of 1.1300 and a stop at 1.1850.





They think the FOMC decision will be a catalyst for USD buying.





"We don't expect any huge shift in tone or message but enough to prompt some reversal of the heavy USD selling in evidence in October," they write.





