MUFG trade of the week: Staying long GBP/USD

Mitsubishi UFG likes cable

MUFG Research maintains a long GBP/USD position as its trade of the week for a second week with a target of 1.4123 and a stop at 1.3425. Spot is at 1.3730.





"We are maintaining our long cable trade idea. The GBP continues to outperform at the start of this year support by the rapid roll out of vaccines int he UK. It has prompted the BOE to adopt a less dovish policy stance. The BOE has signaled that they are currently happy with monetary policy settings and have provided no clear signals of further easing," MUFG notes.





"We Remain skeptical of the sustainability of the USD's recent rebound given the ongoing decline in US real yields. A break through recent his for cable between 1.3700 and 1.3750 would open the door for further cable upside," they add.



